The Spice Company Who Called Republicans Racist Loses Massive Number of Customers

January 29, 2022

Penzey’s Spices, the Milwaukee company that held “Republicans are Racist” sale on Martin Luther King Weekend, is now dealing with a massive loss of customers and is begging for new business. “After starting the year with Republicans are Racists we’ve set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion,” Penzey’s CEO Bill Penzey said in an email to customers Friday. “It certainly wasn’t unexpected, but if it’s within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help.” Penzey admitted that the “Republicans are Racists” email cost his business 40,000 subscribers, roughly three percent of the total....



