Thousands Of Flights Canceled As 'Bomb Cyclone' Batters Northeast

Thousands of flights within, into, or out of the US have been canceled across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states due to a major "bomb cyclone" producing blizzards.

Winter storm warnings cover millions of people across ten states, including Ocean City, Maryland; Atlantic City, New Jersey; New York's Long Island; Boston and Cape Cod, Massachusetts; and Portland, Maine.

Flight tracking website FlightAware reports 3,500 flight cancellations within, into, or out of the US (as of 0720 ET). Flight delays within, into, or out of the US are 220.

A bulk of the delays are centered in the Northeast. John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City has canceled 457, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey canceled 322 flights, and Boston Logan International Airport canceled 309 flights.

"The heaviest snowfall is likely to fall across a swath extending from the Eastern Shore of Maryland up through most of Maine where 6-12 inches are likely. Parts of coastal New England, where blizzard conditions are forecast, may see between 1-2 feet of snow with locally higher amounts possible, specifically over coastal Massachusetts," the National Weather Service said.

Early snowfall totals show accumulating snow:

12.5" in Forked River, New Jersey

11.4" in Port Republic, New Jersey

10" in Cape May, New Jersey

9.3" in Eldora, New Jersey

7.0" Babylon, New York

The winter storm is expected to dissipate by Sunday. In some areas in the coastal regions of the Northeast, more than two feet could fall and produce 'historic' blizzards.