Trump Promises to Pardon January 6 Political Prisoners, “They Are Being Treated So Unfairly”

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The mostly peaceful protests at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, have resulted in the jailing of those many who entered the building. Despite committing no actual crimes beyond trespassing, they are being made an example of by the Deep State to dissuade patriots from acting in defiance of government corruption. President Donald Trump has been conspicuously quiet for months regarding these political prisoners. He has mentioned them on occasion, but hadn’t specifically promised action until Saturday night’s rally in Conroe, Texas. There, he promised to act on behalf of those who are still being persecuted, even pardoning them...



Read More...