Twitter users in tailspin as Quebec enacts tyrannical order for unvaccinatedShocking action causes frustration, fury

January 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Canada has taken yet another step toward authoritarianism by banning unvaccinated citizens from entering stores and other establishments without first showing proof of vaccination and a government-issued ID card. Canadians have been informed that only fully vaccinated individuals may enter stores such as IKEA, Walmart, Costco or any other large retailer, according to CBC News. The ministerial decree covers stores which are 16,146 square feet or larger, and excludes grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations. The government also insisted that this rule is only aimed at encouraging more people to get vaccinated. Authorities in Quebec instituted further rules for the...



