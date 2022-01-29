Will Utah Scrap the Death Penalty?

January 29, 2022

By | LIKE A push to repeal the death penalty in Utah, once a bedrock of conservative support for capital punishment, has garnered unlikely bipartisan support. Utah Rep. Lowry Snow, a Republican, voted twice against bids to repeal the death penalty in Utah in the past. Now, he’s the chief sponsor of HB 147, which seeks to prohibit the state from seeking the death penalty for aggravated murder committed after May 4, 2022. Instead, the current draft of the bill includes a possible sentence of 45 years-to-life for aggravated murder. He’s partnered with Sharon Wright Weeks, who started as a...



