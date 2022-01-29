Youngkin sparks Democratic backlash in Virginia

January 29, 2022

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is facing fierce pushback from Democrats as he implements a slew of conservative policies just two weeks after he formally assumed office. The businessman-turned-politician has hit the ground running, signing a number of executive orders aimed at banning mask mandates and what his office has called “inherently divisive concepts, like Critical Race Theory and its progeny” from classrooms.



