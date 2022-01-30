Aaron Maté & Andrew Cockburn: From Ukraine To Yemen, US Arms Industry Reaps Spoils Of War

The US is pouring more weapons into Ukraine amid bellicose threats against Russia and the US-backed Saudi war on Yemen continues to massacre civilians. But not everyone sees a downside: "I fully expect we’re going to see some benefit from it," Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes said this week of these and other flashpoints.

Andrew Cockburn, Washington editor of Harper’s Magazine and author of "The Spoils of War: Power, Profit and the American War Machine," discusses the US arms industry’s role in promoting and profiting from today’s global conflicts, from Ukraine to Yemen to Syria.

* * *

Ranking of the top 20 US Department of Defense contractors in fiscal year 2019, by contract value (in billion of US dollars)...

You will find more infographics at Statista