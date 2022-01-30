Adult Transsexual Child Molester Will Be Sent to Female Juvenile Facility

January 30, 2022

After getting arrested for sexually molesting children is a good time to declare yourself transsexual — and make sure to do it in a jurisdiction run by liberals. Just ask James “Hannah” Tubbs: A Los Angeles County judge on Thursday ordered Hannah Tubbs, a transgender California woman, to serve two years in a juvenile facility after [he] pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2014. Two years in juvie is pretty mild for molesting a 10-year-old — especially when a guy gets to serve it in a female facility. Before doing so, the judge criticized far-left District Attorney...



