Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Truckers Receive First GoFundMe Payment After Temporary Halt

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” have “received confirmation that GoFundMe has released our first batch of funds” following reports Thursday, the crowdfunding platform blocked access to the money. The internet was in an uproar yesterday when GoFundMe blocked access to the funds that would help support the convoy of at least 50,000 truckers headed to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, on Saturday. The donations are expected to be dished out to truckers who participated in the rally, paying for their fuel, food, and hotel. GoFundMe wanted more clarification from the group on how the money would be spent. A major revolt is...



