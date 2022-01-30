Cheslie Kyrst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30

January 30, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Former Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30, her family announced in a statement Sunday. Kyrst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also a host on EXTRA and an attorney. Police said Kryst jumped from a high-rise apartment building on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her body was found at approximately 7 a.m.



