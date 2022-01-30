Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: 'We Have to INVEST Our Way Out of Crime'

Liberals never learn. Their solution to societal problems continues to be to spend—or to use their euphemism, "invest"—yet more money—or to use another of their euphemisms, "resources." And thus it was that on his MSNBC show this morning, Jonathan Capehart gave Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot a platform to talk about her latest spending spree ostensibly intended to solve the city's crime wave. As Lightfoot put it: "We can't just arrest our way out of the crime problem, we have to INVEST our way out of this [crime] problem." Get the rest of the story and view the video here.



