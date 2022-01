Collins says Biden’s ‘clumsy’ handling of nominee has politicized Supreme Court

January 30, 2022

​​Sen. Susan Collins said President Biden’s “clumsy” handling of filling a Supreme Court ​vacancy ​with ​his pledge to nominate ​a black woman has politicized the high court. ​Collins (R-Maine) said she believes the Supreme Court — which will soon be missing retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — would benefit from some diversity.



