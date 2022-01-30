Equity in Medicine is Racist & Lethal
January 30, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYFebruary 1st is the Department of Health and Human Services deadline for public comments on bringing “equity” to organ donations. Equity invariably means racial quotas and artificially moving minorities to the head of the line and there’s no reason to expect anything else. The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO), which had already been blamed for “organ …
