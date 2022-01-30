The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Equity in Medicine is Racist & Lethal

January 30, 2022   |   Tags: ,
February 1st is the Department of Health and Human Services deadline for public comments on bringing “equity” to organ donations. Equity invariably means racial quotas and artificially moving minorities to the head of the line and there’s no reason to expect anything else. The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO), which had already been blamed for “organ …


