'Fit and Healthy' Teen Put in Coma After Collapsing at Football Training

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Kieran Prescot suffered from a cardiac arrest when he collapsed suddenly after football trainingA "fit and healthy" teenager is lucky to be alive after he collapsed suddenly following football training. Kieran Prescot, from St Helens, had just finished training for the Parkdale Sidac Celtic Under 18s team at Sutton Academy when he suffered from a cardiac arrest. The 17-year-old was rushed to Whiston Hospital and put into an induced coma after being given CPR by staff at the training ground and nearby leisure centre. Mum Sara Jones, 41, told the ECHO: "It was a normal day, I'd dropped him off...



