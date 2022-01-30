GoFundMe freezes $160,000 until organisers of Convoy to Canberra protests detail spending plan

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

GoFundMe has frozen access to more than $160,000 in funds raised by supporters of a convoy of trucks and cars converging on Canberra to protest COVID-19 vaccines and public health measures. After vehicles began arriving in the national capital this morning, Australian Federal Police were forced to defend the front doors of Parliament House, as hundreds of people who were part of the larger protest moved towards the public entrance. The Convoy to Canberra rally is being led by groups who are against mandatory vaccinations...



Read More...