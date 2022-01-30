The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

GOP governor pushes back on Trump suggestion of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if elected

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on Sunday that he disagreed with former President Trump's idea of potentially pardoning people charged in connection with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year. "Of course not, oh, my goodness, no," Sununu said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked if the rioters who were part of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol should be pardoned.


