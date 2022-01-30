Graham says he "can't think of a better person" than Michelle Childs for the Supreme Court

Washington — Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina praised U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, a possible candidate to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, on Sunday, saying he "can't think of a better person" for President Biden to consider. In an interview with "Face the Nation," Graham heaped praise on Childs, who sits on the federal district court in South Carolina, and said she is "highly qualified" and of "good character." "I can't think of a better person for President Biden… Snip She is one of the most decent people I've ever met."



