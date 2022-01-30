Graham says Trump's call to pardon Jan. 6 rioters 'inappropriate'

January 30, 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that former President Trump’s suggestion that he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if reelected is “inappropriate.” During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” host Margaret Brennan played a clip of Trump speaking at a Texas rally on Saturday, when he said he would treat the Capitol rioters "fairly."



