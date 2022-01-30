Hargus ‘Pig’ Robbins, Country Hall of Fame Member Who Played With George Jones, Patsy Cline, Bob Dylan & More, Dies at 84

January 30, 2022

The go-to Nashville session player passed away on Sunday (Jan. 30), the Country Music Hall of Fame confirmed.Hargus “Pig” Robbins, a Country Music Hall of Fame member and renowned session pianist who played with the likes of George Jones, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and many more, has died. He was 84. Robbins passed away on Sunday (Jan. 30), the Country Music Hall of Fame confirmed. In a statement from the Country Music Association, CEO Sarah Trahern wrote, “Hargus ‘Pig’ Robbins was a defining sound for so much of the historic music out of Nashville. His talent spoke for itself through...



