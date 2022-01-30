Harry's Rant 1-28-22 (Harry Dent predicts an 86% DROP in the S&P 500, and it's already underway. Short video).

In a recent, rare sighting, famed investor Jeremy Grantham called for a 50% market crash. Watch to find out how Harry's predictions of the "everything bubble" crash of a lifetime compare. Will this be the biggest crash in history? Beware the (market) dives of March! Harry discusses the succession of tops in the markets and timing of the coming megacrash. The S&P 500 may be down as much as 58% by the end of March.



