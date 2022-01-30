Hong Kong government says commenting on its COVID strategy is not "illegal"

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The statement came after local legislator Junius Ho said that experts who suggested Hong Kong should live with the virus the way Western experts do may have violated its national security law, public broadcaster RTHK reported. More than 1 million of Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents are not vaccinated, exposing them to high chance of infection or even a risk of death, the government said. While Hong Kong succeeded in keeping the virus under control for much of 2021, it has seen a spike in infections in January. There have been over 700 locally transmitted infections in January so far...



Read More...