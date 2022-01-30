Howard Hesseman, 'WKRP in Cincinnati' Star, Dies at 81

oward Hesseman, the actor best known for playing DJ Dr. Johnny Fever in "WKRP in Cincinnati," has died, his manager of 35 years, Robbie Kass of Kass Management, confirms. He was 81. "Unfortunately, I can confirm that Howard passed away on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Los Angeles," Kass said, adding that Howard underwent colon surgery several weeks ago and suffered complications of the surgery. Hesseman starred in all 90 episodes of "WKRP in Cincinnati," from 1978 to 1982, and returned to star in nine episodes of the series revival, "The New WKRP in Cincinnati," in the 90s. His character's...



