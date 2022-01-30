I just tried Shell’s EV charging hub — and it's not the future I want

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A gas station-style forecourt isn't necessarily the best option I’ve always been of the opinion that you should bring EV chargers to the people, rather than asking people to come to the chargers. But admittedly charging hubs aren’t very common, and until very recently they were all too far away to experience first hand. But at the tail end of last year, Shell opened up its first EV charging hub in Fulham, in West London. It’s still pretty out of the way for me, and the trip involves driving into the heart of the U.K.’s busiest city from nearby Reading....



Read More...