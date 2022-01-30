I Ordered A Canadian Flag Today…

... and it will fly on my flagpole with the U.S. Flag - for as long as it takes. I stand with the Real Canadians. I stand with the Canadian truckers. ... and the Italians truckers. ... and the Dutch truckers. ... and the Brazilians truckers. ... and the Mexican truckers. ... and of course, my fellow Americans haulers. This is going Global. Thank you, Canada. Thank you for showing us the way. Thank you for taking the lead. And may God bless and protected each and everyone of you. Let's roll. jimjohn - OUT



