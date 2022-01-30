In the months before he allegedly shot and killed a young girl, a 16-year-old boy used a gun in three carjackings and got probation

January 30, 2022

In just the last year, police say 16-year-old Emilio Corripio used a gun at least three times in a carjacking. After pleading guilty last fall, Corripio was given probation and was back on the street with a gun last Saturday in Little Village, police say. This time he allegedly pulled the trigger while aiming at rival gang members standing on the corner on busy 26th Street. As he fired, 8-year-old Melissa Ortega was crossing the street with her mother. They ran when they heard the first shots, the little girl looking over her shoulder, then going limp as two bullets...



