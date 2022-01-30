Now We Know Why “The Squad” Is So Adamant About Canceling Student Debt

January 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Self-serving politicians are easy to spot. They’re different from the actual public servants like Donald Trump, Rand Paul, and Marjorie Taylor Greene who gave up so much in order to do what’s best for the country. Self-serving politicians tilt policies to benefit themselves, their families, and the cronies who help to keep them in power.

Many have equated “The Squad” to being the radical progressive version of the ideologues; they may be wrong in their Neo-Marxist perspectives, but at least they’re supposed to be true believers in their cause. Yet time and again, we’ve seen contradictions to this notion. Squad members have universally called to defund police and promote gun control while maintaining expensive personal security that their constituents could never afford. They complain about the rich while voting for their own pay raises. Now, there’s a more direct example of how their proposed policies would help them personally.

According to a report from the NY Post, most members of The Squad are deep in student debt just as they call for the Biden regime to eliminate it for them:

Many of the woke politicians who have pushed for student-loan cancellation are themselves hip-deep in school debt, federal records reviewed by The Post show. Most members of “The Squad” — the coterie of socialist legislators led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — fall into this category. Collectively, they owe between $180,004 and $400,000 in student loans, the records show. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez had a balance of between $15,001 and $50,000 in federal student loans as of 2020, according to her most recent personal financial disclosure. Despite her $174,000 annual salary, the economics major hasn’t paid off her balance, despite a zero percent interest rate and no payments due since March 2020. “I’m 32 years old now, I have over $17,000 in student loan debt. And I didn’t go to graduate school because I knew that getting another degree would drown me in debt,” she said in December. The daughter of a Westchester architect, AOC graduated from Boston University in 2011. Critics said student loans present a potential conflict for lawmakers in the ongoing debate whether federal loans should be reduced or forgiven.

This isn’t the only form of financial corruption on Capitol Hill. It isn’t even close to being the most egregious with people like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell constantly maneuvering legislation that aggrandizes their wealth and power. But it’s disingenuous for The Squad to claim to be fighting on behalf of the people when they are among the biggest beneficiaries of their political largess.

According to The Post Millennial:

“It definitely seems like a conflict of interest to me,” said high-profile attorney Harmeet Dhillon. “Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is single, has no children, and is earning almost $200,000 in salary and benefits. She should be setting an example for her constituents and paying down her debts,” the lawyer added. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) carries between between $100,001 and $250,000, according to 2020 financial disclosure, the New York Post reported. Bowman has also been vocal about student loan cancellation in recent months.

Public service should be a sacrifice. Politicians who go to Washington D.C. should not be leaving with riches they didn’t earn. We need to keep this in mind during primary season for both Republicans and Democrats.

The post Now We Know Why “The Squad” Is So Adamant About Canceling Student Debt appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...