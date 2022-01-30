The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Only 23 percent of Americans say Biden should consider only Black female SCOTUS candidates, new poll finds

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 76 percent of Americans say Biden should consider "all possible nominees" to fill retiring Justice Stephen Breyer's seat on the Supreme Court. Only 23 percent say Biden should consider only Black female candidates, as he pledged to do during the campaign, ABC News reported. ...


