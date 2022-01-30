Peter’s Pence posts dwindling donations for 6th year

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Peter’s Pence posts dwindling donations for 6th yearThe fund from the faithful, which finances many Vatican charity efforts, is running at a large deficit. Donations from the faithful to Peter’s Pence decreased by as much as 15% in 2021. The fund, which the Vatican relies on to support many of its charitable efforts, has continued on a downward trend that began in 2015.Fr. Juan A. Guerrero, S.J., prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, discussed the situation in a January 28 interview with Vatican News. The Jesuit revealed a serious decrease in donations from about $49 million in 2020 to...



