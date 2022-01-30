Spotify Says Rogan Interview Did Not Violate Policies; Will Add "Content Advisory" Warnings

Spotify has responded to growing cries from the left to censor medical information which challenges or refutes official government bodies regarding Covid-19. Last week, artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their music from the platform to protest Joe Rogan over an interview with mRNA inventor and early treatment advocate Dr. Robert Malone, while others have been threatening to follow suit.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek (photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

In a Sunday public letter, Founder and CEO Daniel Ek tried to strike a compromise between free speech advocates and those who want to eliminate wrongthink from public discourse under the guise of protecting the public from 'dangerous concepts.'

"We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users," wrote Ek - who made no specific mention of Rogan. "In that role, it is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them."

There’s been a lot of conversation about information regarding COVID-19 on Spotify. We’ve heard the criticism and we’re implementing changes to help combat misinformation. https://t.co/ic8jfR1RNR — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 30, 2022

Ek also said that Spotify would add a "content advisory" to any podcast episode which includes any mention of Covid-19, and will direct listeners to a "Covid-19 hub" where they can consume mainstream information regarding the virus.

Where does this leave Rogan?

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that none of Rogan's episodes currently on the platform (which includes the Malone interview) violate Spotify's policies - a decision which risks fueling further outrage on the left, who may accuse the company of circling wagons around one of the most powerful voices in media to protect their bottom line.

Rogan has presented a public relations conundrum for Spotify ever since the company paid more than $100 million for the exclusive rights to his show. He offers a hospitable environment for guests with controversial points of view about the pandemic, politics and just about every other topic. The criticism and controversy has thus far been worth it to the company’s leadership: Spotify’s stock price jumped the day they announced the deal, and Rogan hosts the single most popular podcast on its service. Spotify moved into podcasting hoping it would turn its popular but unprofitable music service into a more lucrative business. Investors cheered the efforts, though they have cooled on the company in recent months. Its stock has fallen 48% in the past 12 months, closing at $172.98 on Jan. 28 with a stock-market value of $33 billion. -Bloomberg

A cadre of aging leftist musicians vs...

Spotify has also made public its rules governing acceptable content on the platform, but only made them available to employees.

Their 'medical misinformation' section pertains to "content that promotes dangerous false or dangerous deceptive medical information that may cause offline harm or poses a direct threat to public health.' Examples include:

asserting that AIDS, COVID-19, cancer or other serious life threatening diseases are a hoax or not real

encouraging the consumption of bleach products to cure various illnesses and diseases

products to cure various illnesses and diseases promoting or suggesting that vaccines approved by local health authorities are designed to cause death

encouraging people to purposely get infected with COVID-19 in order to build immunity to it (e.g. promoting or hosting “coronavirus parties”)

Read the entire policy below: