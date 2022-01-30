State trooper who told off Inslee over vaccine mandate dies from COVID

State trooper who told off Inslee over vaccine mandate dies from COVID UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 29, 2022 By Craig Sailor Tacoma News Tribune A former Washington State Patrol trooper who told off Gov. Jay Inslee over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, resigned and then became a sought-after media figure, has died, according to the State Patrol. Trooper Robert LaMay’s death was announced Friday. He was 50. According to FOX News, KIRO News Radio, Newsweek and other media sources, LaMay died after contracting COVID-19. His former boss, State Patrol Chief John Batiste, said he was deeply saddened to hear of LaMay’s death...



