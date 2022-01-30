Sunday Morning Talk Show Thread 30 January 2022

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Talk Shows January 30th, 2022 Guests to be interviewed today on major television talk shows:FOX NEWS SUNDAY (Fox Network): Guest anchor Dana Perino: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Panel: Return of the Wallass idiots: Never Trumper Doug Heye; Jacqui Heinrich, White House correspondent for FOX News; Harold Ford Jr, democrat proponent on Fox News’ The Five. MEET THE PRESS (NBC): Hosted by Chuck U. Toad: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Panel: Never Trumper Stephen Hayes; Carol Lee, national political reporter for NBC Spews; Ousted...



