The Bible In Paintings: ABRAM, SARAI and HAGAR

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Bible In Paintings 2 Engravings•Facades•Frescoes•Illuminations•Miniatures•Mosaics•Photographs•Reliefs•Sculptures•Tapestries•Windows Act 1: SARAI ENTICES ABRAM TO ACT FOOLISHLY G E N E S I SCHAPTER 16:1-4 Now Sarai, Abram’s wife, had borne him no children. But she had an Egyptian maidservant named Hagar; so she said to Abram, “The LORD has kept me from having children. Go, sleep with my maid-servant; perhaps I can build a family through her.” ABRAM AGREED TO WHAT SARAI SAID. So after Abram had been living in Canaan ten years, Sarai his wife took her Egyptian maidservant Hagar and gave her to her husband to be his wife....



Read More...