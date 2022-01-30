The Pandemic Has Made Americans Even Lazier

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

When the pandemic started, many hoped it might rally Americans to confront a grandiose global challenge, a kind unseen since the end of WWII. Instead, it just made them even lazier. New data from the CDC showed that a quarter of American adults aren’t even active enough to protect their health. For all the Pelotons sold in the last two years, millions of Americans are apparently still living a sedentary lifestyle that’s believed to be even more harmful to a person’s health than smoking. The greatest concentrations of lazy adults are found in the Southern US and Puerto Rico (areas...



