The Scamdemic Continues: Most “COVID Patients” In The UK Are Hospitalized For Something Else

January 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This scamdemic is going to continue until we decide enough is enough. Most of the “COVID patients” in hospitals in the United Kingdom have been hospitalized for something other than COVID-19. The “deadly” disease was only discovered by routine testing. About 52% of people counted as Covid-19 patients in England aren’t actually in the hospital …



Read More...