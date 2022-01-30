U-turn On Mandatory Covid Vaccinations For NHS And Social Care Workers

January 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and social care workers are set to be scrapped, The Telegraph can reveal, after warnings of crippling staff shortages if the plan went ahead.Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, will on Monday meet fellow ministers on the Covid-Operations Cabinet committee to rubber stamp the decision on the about-turn.Multiple government sources said ministers are expected to end the requirement because the omicron Covid variant, now dominant in the UK, is milder than previous strains.The move comes after warnings that almost 80,000 healthcare workers would be forced out of their jobs because they had declined to take two...



Read More...