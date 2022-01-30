Ultra-Spiritual Churchgoer Criticizes Worship Songs While Lesser Christians Around Him Joyfully Praise The Lord

January 30, 2022

MENIFEE, CA—Ultra-spiritual Christian Lyle Hombre spent the entire worship service internally criticizing the worship songs this Sunday, even mumbling some critiques of the praise choruses to his wife, while lesser Christians around him simply and joyfully praised the Lord, sources confirmed Sunday.

