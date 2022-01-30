Visualizing How Europeans Get Their Electricity

As Europe's energy crisis continues to ebb and flow - with the US-Ukraine-Russia war-mongering barely able to hide its obvious implications on the continent's heating, cooking, and transportation fuels - knowing which countries will be more (or less affected) by potential sanctions (or sanctions retaliation) is critical.

Additionally, as EIA notes, the desperate virtue-sigaling efforts to de-fossilize any and all energy sources in Europe as soon as possible has come back to bite many nations... at exactly the wrong time...

“Worldwide efforts to address climate change is leading to the rapid electrification of numerous end-users from transport to industry, driving a massive increase in power demand as well as the need to generate as much of it as possible from renewable sources. The result is a dramatic transformation of power systems globally.” – iea.org.

As the following map shows, Eastern Europe remains heavily dependent on coal for its electricity production while Natural Gas continues to dominate energy supply for many nations

Source: Th Strategic Culture Foundation