Why dollar CBDCs may never happen. ( cashless system)

January 30, 2022

The Fed has just released its first public consultation paper on a dollar-based central bank digital currency. For many, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a means of heading off private sector cryptos, but coincidentally the prices of bitcoin and others have collapsed, losing half their value since early November. The CBDC proposition is being sold to us by the central banks as keeping up with the times and taking advantage of the opportunities presented by new technologies to evolve payment systems. The Bank for International Settlements has been coordinating research into CBDCs, and this article gives a brief description...



