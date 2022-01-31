3-Year-Old Reportedly Denied Heart Treatment Because Parents Were Unvaccinated

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hospitals in multiple countries reportedly declined to treat a 3-year-old boy with a serious heart condition because his parents weren't vaccinated against COVID-19. Hospitals have faced criticism for prioritizing transplants for vaccinated individuals and some health care workers have expressed frustration in having to treat influxes in unvaccinated people. For a boy in Cyprus, the inoculation made it more difficult for his parents to find a hospital to treat him. The boy was hospitalized due to his heart condition, according to Politico, and hospitals in Cyprus were unable to perform the surgery. So, the health ministry arranged for the boy...



Read More...