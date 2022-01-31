A Chinese Satellite Just Grappled Another And Pulled It Out Of Orbit

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Chinese Satellite Just Grappled Another And Pulled It Out Of Orbit The maneuver raises concerns about the potential militarization of satellites designed to inspect, manipulate, or relocate other satellites. ===== A Chinese satellite was observed grabbing another satellite and pulling it out of its normal geosynchronous orbit and into a “super-graveyard drift orbit.” The maneuver raises questions about the potential applications of these types of satellites designed to maneuver close to other satellites for inspection or manipulation and adds to growing concerns about China's space program overall. On January 22, China’s Shijian-21 satellite, or SJ-21, disappeared from its regular...



