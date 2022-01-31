Alberta premier says truckers' border blockade violates traffic laws and must end

January 31, 2022

COUTTS, Alta. - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a truck convoy that's blockaded a highway at a busy U.S. border crossing as part of a protest against vaccine mandates violates the province's Traffic Safety Act and must end immediately. The Canada Border Services Agency said the U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta., has remained open despite the blockade on Highway 4, but RCMP say only foot traffic is able to get through. “As I said last week, Canadians have a democratic right to engage in lawful protests. I urge those involved in this truck convoy protest to do so as...



