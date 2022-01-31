Another Bridge To Nowhere

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Calvin’s father was closer to the truth than he thought:That is pretty much how they do it when Democrats are in charge. You see, the bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed last week was known to be failing. It was one of those projects that the Obama/Biden administration touted as a “shovel ready job” that the nearly trillion dollar "American Recovery and Reinvestment Act" was intended to fix.So why didn’t it? Why was this rusted out bridge, first identified as a shovel ready job during Obama’s first term and scheduled to be rebuilt in 2016, left to fall down? Well, that’s...



Read More...