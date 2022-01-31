Arkansas Special election tax report by Kenny Wallis

Special election tax report! Fort Smith citizens are fighting their city leaders who are trying to schedule another special election tax increase. Joey McCutchen is leading the fight against after defeating the Marshal Museum tax! https://www.facebook.com/joey.mccutchen.3 ____ Garland County tax increase/extension February 8th Early voting starts Feb 1st only at Election commission at 649 Ouachita St in Hot Springs and Community Baptist Church on Hwy 7 close to HSV west gate and across from Walmart. Please get the word out. Garland County Tax Alliance is fighting this. https://www.facebook.com/groups/GCTaxAlliance/__ Fountain Lake School District going for more millage February 8th as well....



