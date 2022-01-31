City Now Requires Gun Owners To Carry Liability Insurance – Conveniently Exempts Current & Former Cops (Video)
January 31, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosSan Jose, CA — In what’s being touted as a first of its kind action in the country, gun owners in San Jose will soon be forced to purchase liability insurance and pay an annual fee for practicing their right to self defense. The City Council passed the resolution this week, and it is already …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments