Close this content Reuters Japan Parliament Adopts Resolution on Human Rights in China

January 31, 2022

Japan's parliament on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the "serious human rights situation" in China, and called Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government to take steps to relieve the situation, as the Beijing Winter Olympics loom just days ahead. Japan has already announced it will not send a government delegation to the Games, following a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott over concerns about China's human rights condition, although Tokyo avoided explicitly labelling its move as such. Since taking office in October, Kishida has said on multiple occasions that Japan would not mince words with China when necessary, and in November appointed former defence...



