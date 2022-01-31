CORRECTED-Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron in research

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an “antiviral effect” against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research. Kowa did not provide further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo. Clinical trials evaluating the drug, which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, are ongoing but promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy here. The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration...



