Denver dropping mask, vaccine mandates this week

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The city of Denver will lift many of its indoor mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates later this week. “Beginning Friday, people will no longer be required, under a public health order, to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination for entry into a business" in the city, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) wrote in a tweet.



