East Coast Canada Unity Freedom Convoy | Moments Extraordinary, thank you truckers
January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICWhile this is on Facebook, non Facebook individuals may also view it. I did, and I have never been on facebook. 🙂 It's a short video montage that shows scenes from the East Coast Canada Unity Freedom Convoy. There is no dialog, just music playing in the background, and the runtime of the video is 3:27 (3 minutes & 27 seconds).
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments