Elderly Army Vet Paralyzed After Cops Handcuff Him, Break His Neck During Traffic Stop (Video)

“It’s called pain compliance, sir!” Yuba City, CA — A 65-year-old Army veteran filed a lawsuit this month after he was assaulted during a traffic stop. Gregory Gross was in handcuffs and complying with officers when he was slammed to the ground and his neck broken. Gross filed the lawsuit earlier this month and the body camera …



