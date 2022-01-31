Farming Insider Warns The Coming Food Shortages Are Going To Be Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In many grocery stores across the country, there are shortages of certain items, and food supplies have become scarce globally. Many farmers will find it impossible to plant corn this year due to dramatically increased fertilizer costs, according to a new report. Below is an excerpt from an email from an insider in the industry. “Things for 2022 are interesting (and scary). Input costs for things like fertilizer, liquid nitrogen and seeds are like triple and quadruple the old prices. It will not be profitable to plant this year. Let me repeat, the economics will NOT work. Our plan, is...



Read More...